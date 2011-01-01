Custom-created snack mixes meets VR technology where you get to be the robot that makes your own snacks!
A group of unconventional-aged college students finishing school, with an appetite for snacks and a fascination of robots, we created Mix-Bot Snacks as a way to provide customers with the opportunity to custom-create their own mixes without having to travel to an amusement park to do it.
We have presorted snack mixes that are known to be fan favorites, and also custom-created options using our VR technology as the robot! Add as many mix-ins as you'd like!
While we have a few staple mixes selected off fan-favorites we are always looking to add more! Stay tuned for contest opportunities to submit your custom mix to be added to our presorted options!
Have a snack you want to receive on a monthly or quarterly basis? We also offer subscription services for no-effort reordering and delivery! (Drones not included.)
We understand that not everyone can enjoy the same foods as others. If you have an allergy please contact us to discuss if our safety methods are sufficient for you!
